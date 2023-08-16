Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $29.42 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,765 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $29,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.82. 2,261,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,975,709. The stock has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 86.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $54.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,710 shares of company stock worth $2,197,197. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

