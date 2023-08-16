Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $45.11 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.9% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $45,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $40,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.44. 1,356,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,855,119. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $269.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

