Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $50.09 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.9% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $50,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.91. 567,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,597. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

