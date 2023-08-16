Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $18,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 40,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 867,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,203,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,990,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,942,071,918.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,059,573 shares of company stock valued at $235,946,451. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,671,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,740,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.76. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

