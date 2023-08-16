Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Diamondback Energy worth $23,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,458. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,878. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

