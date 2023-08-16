TomoChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $23.87 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, TomoChain has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00004795 BTC on major exchanges. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $141.61 million and $23.87 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,969,551 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain (TOMO) is a robust blockchain platform built on a Proof-of-Staking Voting (PoSV) consensus, ideal for decentralized applications, blockchain gaming, DeFi, and enterprise solutions. Designed for speed, privacy, and usability, it supports Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible smart contracts, protocols, and cross-chain token transfers. TOMO coin is central to the network’s operation and security through staking, facilitating transactions within the ecosystem. TomoChain also embraces advancements like sharding, EVM parallelization, and hardware integration, positioning it as a scalable solution for diverse business needs. Founded by Long Vuong, a former NEM co-founder, TomoChain aims to tackle key blockchain industry issues, including scalability and compatibility.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TomoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TomoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

