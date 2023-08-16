Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $1.41 on Top Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $1.41 or 0.00004865 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $4.83 billion and $31.32 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00018459 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013938 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,064.29 or 0.99977598 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002251 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.48267413 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $35,093,421.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

