Toncoin Trading Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and $29.61 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00004880 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018264 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00014087 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,729.78 or 0.99977175 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.48267413 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $35,093,421.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.