TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.30, reports. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter.
Shares of TCON stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 33,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
