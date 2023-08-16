TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.30, reports. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TCON stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 33,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TCON. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

