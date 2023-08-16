Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CFO Sells $1,665,333.41 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.88. 824,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,034. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $251.17.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.35.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
