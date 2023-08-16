Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CFO Sells $1,665,333.41 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.88. 824,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,034. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

