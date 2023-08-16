Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for 1.0% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.36. The stock had a trading volume of 133,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,477. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

