Traxx (TRAXX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $698,403.26

Traxx (TRAXX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, Traxx has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Traxx has a total market capitalization of $698,403.26 and approximately $259,642.47 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traxx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Traxx

Traxx launched on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,845,574 tokens. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

