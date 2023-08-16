Tredje AP fonden Acquires 8,400 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY opened at $951.36 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $680.00 and a 52-week high of $975.72. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $937.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $894.21.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total value of $7,142,274.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,839,378.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,182 shares of company stock worth $21,721,196 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $967.40.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

