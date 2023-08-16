Tredje AP fonden Boosts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $180,853,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,956,000 after buying an additional 501,131 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Quanta Services by 80.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 808,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,666,000 after purchasing an additional 360,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $42,168,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.91.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $203.23 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.25 and a 52-week high of $206.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.82 and a 200 day moving average of $174.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

