Tredje AP fonden Buys 3,866 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Edison International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.50.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.95%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

