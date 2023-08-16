Tredje AP fonden Decreases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Argus raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB opened at $127.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.16. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

