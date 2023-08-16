Tredje AP fonden Increases Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $9,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. HSBC began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $139.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.97. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

