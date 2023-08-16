Tredje AP fonden Purchases 9,526 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 71.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

