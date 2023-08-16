Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRT opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.36. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.58% of Trio-Tech International at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

