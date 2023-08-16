Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Trading Up 5.1%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.42. Approximately 877,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,057,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. Wolfe Research raised Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $546.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $327.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.57 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 42,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 47.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 196,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Triumph Group by 507.1% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 61,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 51,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

