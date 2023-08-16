Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Trading Up 3.5%

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.93. Approximately 75,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 332,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TNP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $645.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $261.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 30.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the second quarter valued at about $11,953,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,749,000 after purchasing an additional 495,349 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 371.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 347,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 273,882 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 430,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 271,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 88.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 371,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 174,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

