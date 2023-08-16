Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.10

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $3.76. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 9,840,647 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TUP

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands

The stock has a market capitalization of $152.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,111,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 86.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,145 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,517,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,966 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 747.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 718,596 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 540,192 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.