Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.10

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $3.76. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 9,840,647 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Tupperware Brands Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,111,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 86.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,145 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,517,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,966 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 747.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 718,596 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 540,192 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
