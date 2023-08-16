Twin Tree Management LP Buys 86,503 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,503 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of Ciena worth $16,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 54,061 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIEN traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.78. 2,198,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,734. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $44,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $175,430.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,107 shares in the company, valued at $18,575,015.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $44,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,658.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,468 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

