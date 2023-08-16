Twin Tree Management LP Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 324,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,585,000. Twin Tree Management LP owned approximately 0.91% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,614,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,885,000 after buying an additional 2,456,124 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,376,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,686,000 after acquiring an additional 324,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $101,028,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,343,000 after acquiring an additional 121,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,865,000 after acquiring an additional 106,199 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IYR stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.80. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.92.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

