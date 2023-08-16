Twin Tree Management LP Has $17.97 Million Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 179.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,465 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP owned 0.24% of Universal Display worth $17,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,715.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 285,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,264,000 after buying an additional 153,164 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 513,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,458,000 after buying an additional 137,408 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLED stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,453. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $166.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.67.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,340.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLED. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Universal Display from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.22.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

