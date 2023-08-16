Twin Tree Management LP Purchases 694,158 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 238.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 694,158 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP owned approximately 1.22% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $75,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 686,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 114,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $160,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.02. 4,339,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,020,899. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

