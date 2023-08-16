U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

U.S. Physical Therapy has increased its dividend by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a payout ratio of 54.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

USPH stock opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.10 and its 200-day moving average is $106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $124.11.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.06 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $109,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $452,498.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,394.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $109,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,114 shares of company stock valued at $670,049. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

