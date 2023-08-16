United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $171.93. 519,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,282. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.89 and a 200-day moving average of $181.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

