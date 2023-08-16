United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.14 and last traded at $31.80. 18,541,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 7,764,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on X. UBS Group dropped their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United States Steel

United States Steel Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $725,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,925,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd grew its stake in United States Steel by 38.6% in the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in United States Steel by 930.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,252,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 181.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,710,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,512 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.