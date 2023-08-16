UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Increased by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 85.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $15,712,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 28,919 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,667,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $505.80. 417,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,026. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $468.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $487.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

