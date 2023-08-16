UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of UWM in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for UWM’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on UWM from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. UWM has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $557.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UWM by 807.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UWM in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in UWM by 220.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in UWM in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UWM in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 42.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.16%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

