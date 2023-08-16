Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Mizuho

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $131.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.48. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $97.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 23.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Valero Energy by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $108,341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 457.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,640 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

