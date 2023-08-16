Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.
Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of VLYPP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.25. 14,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,014. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $26.91.
About Valley National Bancorp
