Valley National Bancorp (VLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

Valley National Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Valley National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 88,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,593. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $847.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Suresh L. Sani purchased 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $69,331.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 158.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 242,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 148,435 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $2,349,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $290,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLY. Piper Sandler lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

