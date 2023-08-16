Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Position Boosted by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,728 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $197,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,125.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VMI stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,819. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $241.13 and a one year high of $353.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

