VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Shares Down 0.4%

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $20.39. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0817 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

About VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB-rated corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MBBB was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

