Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,146,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 769.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 564,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after acquiring an additional 57,191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

VWOB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.66. 134,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,470. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $64.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.