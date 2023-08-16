Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Boosted by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,227,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,857,405. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

