Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,334,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,392,000 after purchasing an additional 54,292 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 53,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,268,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.18. The stock had a trading volume of 447,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,441. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

