Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Herr Investment Group LLC

Herr Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,065,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 4.5% of Herr Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Herr Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $62,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,846,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,088,000 after buying an additional 19,581 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 463,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,760,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,700. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.17.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.