Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Herr Investment Group LLC

Herr Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,065,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 4.5% of Herr Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Herr Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $62,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,846,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,088,000 after buying an additional 19,581 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 463,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,760,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,700. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.