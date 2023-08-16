Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Johnson Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $39,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 82,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $199.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

