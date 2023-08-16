Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $15,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,308,000 after acquiring an additional 202,861 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.60. 112,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,259. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.94.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

