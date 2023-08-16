Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lifted by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 10.5% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $90,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,437,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,190,000 after acquiring an additional 101,149 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 77,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 86,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.14. 764,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,893. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.36.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

