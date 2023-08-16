Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Posts Earnings Results

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Vaso had a return on equity of 65.41% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter.
Vaso Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VASO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,356. Vaso has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.
Vaso Company Profile
