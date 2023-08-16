Velas Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $21.92 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. Velas has a total market cap of $21.92 million and $770,487.30 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00039460 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00027071 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012823 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,487,437,107 coins and its circulating supply is 2,487,437,104 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

