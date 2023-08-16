Venator Materials (VNTRQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTRQ – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTRQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.65 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 18.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. On average, analysts expect Venator Materials to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Venator Materials stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

