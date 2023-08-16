Verasity (VRA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.23 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $44.50 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003412 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000549 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars.

