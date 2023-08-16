Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $21.68 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Veritas Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 0.2% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $21,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,678,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,785,142. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day moving average is $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $476.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

