Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $3.94 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Veritas Asset Management LLP decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,188 shares during the quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,246,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,085,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33. The company has a market cap of $262.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

