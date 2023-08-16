Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $418.90 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,015 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for about 3.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.75% of Moody’s worth $418,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.63. 166,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $363.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.45 and a 200-day moving average of $318.74.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Moody’s

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,388 shares of company stock valued at $7,286,549. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.